BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Eroton’s Oil Field In Rivers

An explosion rocked an oil field operated by Eroton Exploration and Production Limited in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Confirming this development, Director-General (DG) of the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDREA), Idris Musa said the twin incidents occurred at Akaso Wells 14 and 4T Wellheads in Rivers on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Musa further said following the notification of the incident to the NOSDREA, its officials, and the oil firm’s Emergency Response Team were immediately alerted and mobilised to the scene.

“An illegal boat was observed at the location, which was suspected to be engaged in oil theft.

“The boat has been completely burnt but the fire on the boat has been extinguished. The two wells are, however, still on fire until the vendor arrives to extinguish it,” he added.

More to follow…