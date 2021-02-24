fbpx
Explosion Kills 10, Injures 47 Persons In Maiduguri

February 24, 2021
An explosion that occurred Tuesday evening at Maiduguri, Borno State claimed the lives of 10 persons and left 47 injured.

Hospital officials where the affected persons were rushed to, confirmed the figures to Governor Babagana Zulum who was there to assess the situation.

Residents of the area were thrown into panic mode at about 7:00 pm when multiple sources reported gunshots and explosions near the Gomari area of the state.

Borno residents said explosions were also heard in the Mairi area, a student’s village near the University of Maiduguri.

But the military immediately deployed gun trucks to the area as earlier reports indicated that worshippers in a mosque on the street called “Layin Bori” may have been killed.

Air patrol was seen to have commenced as the military combed the marked area around Gwange.

Sustained attacks on Boko Haram strongholds have in the past forced the insurgents to regroup as they sometimes filter into towns or attack soft targets.

