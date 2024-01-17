Explosion in Ibadan Linked to Illegal Miners’ Explosives, Says Governor Makinde

Ibadan, Oyo State – In the aftermath of the explosion that shook the Bodija Area of Ibadan on Tuesday, Governor Seyi Makinde revealed that preliminary investigations conducted by security agencies point to explosive devices stored by illegal miners as the cause of the blast.

Governor Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion on Tuesday night, reported that the blast resulted in two fatalities and 77 injuries. The incident also led to damage in various areas, including the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Oyo State House of Assembly, and residences in locations such as Ologuneru, Apete, New Garage, Bashorun, Akobo, Sango, and Eleyele. The former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige’s residence was also affected.

Although further investigations are ongoing, Governor Makinde assured that those found responsible for the storage of explosive devices would be held accountable.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book,” the governor tweeted on Wednesday.

Despite reports of at least 10 casualties and 15 individuals hospitalized, Governor Makinde clarified that two people had lost their lives, and 77 others sustained injuries in the incident. He extended condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public that the government would cover the medical bills of the victims.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged, and two fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Makinde added.

The governor also pledged government support for those whose houses were affected, promising assistance to help them rebuild their lives. Rescue operations were immediately initiated at the scene, with the deployment of earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security personnel.

Governor Makinde urged residents to remain calm, avoid the immediate scene of the incident, and contact emergency services at 615 for assistance. Medical personnel were on standby at hospitals in Ibadan to provide necessary aid to the injured.