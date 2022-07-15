EXPLAINER: Why You Can No Longer Use Your Barter Card

Starting from Sunday, July 17, 2022, Barter Card will become irrelevant to its users, such that they would no longer be able to make any transaction or purchase with it.

In an email addressed to its customers, Flutterwave announced that Barter Card would be discontinued indefinitely.

The email which was cited by BizWatch Nigeria, read: “We are writing to inform you that effective Sunday, 17th July 2022, all our Virtual Dollar cards will be unavailable for any transactions and purchases. This is due to an update from our card partner, which will cause the card service to be unavailable for an extended period of time.

“Here is a breakdown of what to expect from 17th July: You will be unable to make online and in-store payments and purchases using your Virtual Dollar Card(s); You will be unable to fund existing Virtual Dollar Card(s); Your existing Virtual Dollar Card(s) will be terminated, and the corresponding balance will be credited to your payment balance; You will be unable to create new Virtual Dollar Card(s).”

How the discontinuation of the Barter Card will affect you

Many Nigerians have not been feeling the pressure of spending limit on naira-denominated cards. This is because products like Flutterwave’s Barter Card enable them to make transactions locally and internationally without any form of limit.

However, with the discontinuation of Barter, many people and businesses, particularly e-Commerce startups, would start to feel the heat of the spending limit on naira cards.

Here’s what to do

In view of the present reality, Flutterwave has advised its customers to consider detaching their cards from any regular payments and substitute them with other payment options for safety purposes.