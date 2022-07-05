EXPLAINER: How To Resolve Your SIM Registration With, Glo, MTN, Others

If you have been having issues with the SIM registration of your Glo, MTN, and other telco services’ line, worry no further, as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) released a document that would mandates them to address this within a period of 30 days.

In the document, NCC mandated MTN, Glo, and other telcos to resolve any problematic complaints, including SIM registration issues, from their respective customers within the given period.

Failure for MTN, Glo, and the other telcos to address your complaints within the 30 days ultimatum, NCC advised affected customers to refer to it.

The document read partly, “in the event that a complaint, including any escalation process, has not been resolved to the consumer’s satisfaction within thirty days of being communicated to the Licensee, the Licensee shall advise consumers that they may refer the complaint to the commission.

“Any other dispute referred to the commission shall be resolved using the processes set out in its Dispute Resolution Guidelines or any Dispute Resolution procedure which the commission may deem appropriate in the circumstance.

“Where possible, consumers shall be advised when they make a complaint of the expected actions and timing for investigating and resolving the complaints.

“In the event that the Licensee regards the complaint as frivolous or vexatious, the consumer shall be informed accordingly and if dissatisfied the consumer shall have the further recourse described below. In any event, no consumer complaint shall remain unresolved for more than three months.”

Here’s how to report MTN, Glo, and other telcos for their failure over your SIM registration

Adeolu Ogunbanjo, the President of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), revealed that for an affected telco service provider to refer to NCC over failure to register his or her SIM cards successfully, such person only have to dial 622 and follow the directions.

By dialing 622 on your mobile devices, Ogunbajo explained that NCC would ensure that such complaints are resolved within a period of one week.