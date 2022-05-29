fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityCOVEREntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTERSME Biz

EXPLAINER: How Nigerian Creators Can Benefit From $8.2bn IP Market

May 29, 20220127
EXPLAINER: How Nigerian Creators Can Benefit From $8.2bn IP Market

Are you a Nigerian actor, graphics designer, editor, painter, or into other aspects of the creative industry? If yes, you now stand a chance to be a beneficiary of the $8.2 billion worth of intellectual Property Rights (IPR) market on a global scale.

As a Nigerian creator, you now have the leverage of benefiting from the global IPR market, as the Federal Government (FG) signed a 3-year agreement with Developing Africa Group (DAG).

Under this agreement, BizWatch Nigeria understands that a marketplace where Nigerians would be able to sell their IPR would be developed.

While the platform would allow Nigerian creators to commercialise registered IPRs, and enable them to sell or exchange those rights internationally, it would similarly see the establishment of a nationwide wallet, where Nigerians can collect royalties or payments in form of digital tokens or cryptocurrencies on any IPR they upload on the platform. 

What are intellectual property rights in Nigeria?

IPRs are legal rights that protect creators, such as actors and designers, for original works, inventions, or the appearance of products, artistic works, scientific developments, and so on. In other words, they can be understood as a common type of legal IP protection for those who invent.

Under IP laws, creators/inventors have exclusive rights over their works. Hence, they have the right to sell (assign) their work or permit others (license) to use or re-create their work.

Is this good news for Nigerian creators?

For the country’s booming creative industry, this partnership would not only translate to more visibility but more earnings.

When the platform finally goes live, it would allow anyone that identifies as a digital creator to sell their intellectual properties.

With this arrangement, Nollywood actors like Osita Iheme and Odunlade Adekola can sell rights to soundbites and memes; photographers like Fati Abubakar can list rights to their photos, and even software engineers and product designers can sell rights to unique processes or designs (including logos) that are registered under Nigeria’s patent law.

NB: With this deal, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) is expected to see a rise in registration from Nigerian creators looking to make money by just selling their IP rights.

Worries For MTN, Other Telcos As Elon Musk Debuts Starlink In Nigeria
Related tags :

About Author

EXPLAINER: How Nigerian Creators Can Benefit From $8.2bn IP Market
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria's Inflation Surges by 14.89 percent - NBS BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 15, 202001153

Nigeria’s Inflation Surges by 14.89 percent – NBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s inflation has surged by 14.89 percent (year-on-year), according to the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Consumer Price Index Novem
Read More
Buhari COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
March 23, 20190852

Engineering Graduates Will no Longer be Assigned to Teach by NYSC, in Newly Amended Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja assented to Engineers (Registration etc) Amendment Bill, 2019, which among others, bars the National Youth Ser
Read More
Exports: Countries Deny Nigeria Access To Their Markets - Onyeama COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
May 6, 20200540

265 Nigerians Set to Return from Dubai on Wednesday amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Foreign Affairs Ministry has said 265 Nigerians will arrive in Lagos from Dubai on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement on Tuesday, m
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.