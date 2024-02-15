Experts, Stakeholders to Discuss Climate Finance at CAAF24 Webinar

Climate Action Africa (CAA) announces the launch of the CAAF24 pre-event Webinar focusing on Climate Finance in Africa. Open for registration, the webinar will convene a diverse group of experts and stakeholders on February 29.

The virtual event hosted on LinkedIn from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM WAT (UTC+1) will explore the successes and challenges of climate finance in Africa, paving the way for a more sustainable future. Moderators bringing diverse perspectives include Collins Otieno, Climate Change Policy & Development Practitioner and Lead, Climate Finance and Innovations (VCA), Hivos; Sandra Guzmán Luna, Low Carbon Development & Climate Finance Specialist and Founder, GFLAC; Otito Nwaigwe-Chukwu, ESG Consultant & Climate Finance Specialist, Senior Consultant, EarnMore Consultants and Luke Moore, Climate Finance, Adaptation, and Programme Design Specialist, Associate, Zest Associates.

Africa faces a crucial turning point. Despite abundant renewable energy resources and a vibrant young population, climate ambitions are hampered by a funding gap. To achieve the 1.5°C global warming target, Africa requires USD 2.8 trillion in climate finance by 2030. Current flows fall short, hindering progress towards development goals.

Grace Oluchi Mbah, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CAA, states: “Africa stands at the crossroads of climate action and development. While rich in renewable energy resources and youthful population, it grapples with climate change and socio-economic challenges.”

The CAAF24 Pre-Event Webinar fosters critical dialogue and collaboration. Attendees will gain valuable insights from data-driven presentations offering a comprehensive overview of the African climate finance landscape, expert panel discussions featuring project leaders, policymakers, and finance specialists sharing real-world case studies and practical recommendations. Finally, there will be an engaging Q&A session that will provide an opportunity to interact with the esteemed panelists and delve deeper into key issues.

With the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) due in 2025, this webinar arrives at a critical moment. By fostering knowledge sharing, collaboration, and action, it aims to equip stakeholders with the tools and strategies needed to mobilize resources and bridge the climate finance gap, build capacity and expertise across the continent and secure a climate-smart future for Africa and its people.