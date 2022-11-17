Expert Proffers Solutions Amidst Security Threats To Residential Estates, Offices

The Head of Building and Services Engineering Division at PPC Limited, Nigeria’s leading engineering and infrastructure development company, Mr Anand Kumar, has highlighted some security investment needs for large-scale residential estates and office buildings to protect properties and residents from all forms of insecurity.

In response to security alerts that have been received by some residential estates in some parts of the country, he said it was important to take deliberate action to protect businesses, homes, possessions and families.

He explained that due to the large number of people who visit the apartment and office buildings in large-scale residential estates for different reasons, security personnel alone might not have the capacity to closely track their movement and activities.

He encouraged estate managers to complement the efforts of security personnel with advanced security systems as well as mechanical access devices that will screen and verify the identity of visitors, employees and residents.

Kumar identified some of the high-tech security systems such as all-weather Day and night CCTV camera surveillance, Vehicle plate number and facial recognition systems, Video door phone systems, Intrusion detection and alarm systems, Fire alarm and extinguishing systems and all of them under one integrated smart command and control center of all the security systems to enable a safe environment to live.

He said, “We live in precarious times where the safety of lives and property is not guaranteed. Crimes like kidnapping and theft are rampant and this is worrisome. The need to protect our family and possessions has become more important right now than ever before in view of the rising insecurities and uncertainties during the election period. However, these crimes can be prevented with an integrated security system.

“Installing CCTV cameras at the entrance gates allows the security personnel to monitor the movement of people and cars all day. Access control systems at main gates and building entry points that enable the registration of guests, collection of data as well as the use of electronic access cards for residents or employees will filter out intruders and keep them away.”

“The practice of providing a generic password by facility managers is not the best method as anyone can have access to it. Large-scale apartment and business buildings are encouraged to install outdoor lighting and replace the bad ones promptly,” Kumar added.

He advised property developers to adopt newer updated technologies and keep apartment security systems at the front burner as they buy, build, or renovate their buildings.

According to Kumar, putting a robust security system in place will create more value for investors, business partners, property buyers as well as developers.

PPC’s Building Services Engineering is keen on ensuring the operational efficiency of buildings through the deployment of the latest innovation that delivers a high level of comfort.