Expert Canvasses Collaboration Among Engineers

January 17, 2022 109

An expert and founder of Zeetin Engineering Limited, Azibaola Robert, has sued for collaboration among Nigerian engineers for the technological advancement of the country.

Robert made the call in Abuja when he hosted the executive of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, led by its President, Elizabeth Eterigho.

He said, “Nigeria’s technological development can easily be fast-tracked when our engineers and companies, especially those that are technology-driven, collaborate strategically for the overall industrial development and growth of Nigeria through technology.

He encouraged Nigerian engineers to deploy science and technology to further deepen the economic and infrastructural development across the country.

“There are many things wrong with Nigeria’s technological advancement,” Robert stated.

He added, “And until we sincerely embrace and deploy science and technology as the necessary tools to facilitate and deepen the economic and infrastructural development of Nigeria, we will not be able to develop and make progress as a country.

The APWEN president said Nigerian women engineers needed digital transformation to enable them function effectively in their various fields of specialisation.

Eterigho said, “We need more advocacy, enlightenment, improved local content and change of our taste buds to curtail Nigerians’ dependence on and consumption of foreign brands.”

She said APWEN, a non-governmental, would like to collaborate with Zeetin Engineering to help improve and build the skills of women engineers.

Eterigho said the partnership would also help to encourage girls to change their mentality and orientation about science subjects, because girls often considered these subjects as too difficult.