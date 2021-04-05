fbpx
Expert Calls For Reduction Of Number Of Insurance Companies

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWS

Expert Calls For Reduction Of Number Of Insurance Companies

April 5, 2021058
Expert Calls For Reduction Of Number Of Insurance Companies

For a transformation of the insurance industry in Nigeria, there is a call for a reduction in the number of players in the industry.

This call was made by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Continental Reinsurance, Femi Oyetunji, the Guardian reports.

Oyetunji sounded an alarm of the “danger” of big international firms swooping in and dominating the sector, leaving Nigerian companies struggling to keep up.

He advised insurance companies to consolidate and trim the number of insurance companies playing the field for a better, stronger industry.

He said, “If we don’t reduce the number of insurance companies in the market, we are not going anywhere. My personal belief is that 15 to 20 well-capitalized, skilled insurance companies will transform the industry.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Q1 Oil Exports To US Rise By 94,000-Barrels Per Day

“We can see the danger, having seen the trend. Why we have not seen many of them at the moment is because of the economic situation.

“Once the situation improves, the big players from America and Europe will come in and dominate, and that is where the benefits will go.

“If the global players are based in the US, UK, or Germany, they will take the benefits to those places.

“What I will like to see is consolidation, having fewer insurance companies that have the requisite skills, the analytics, the technology and the products that people want.

“That is what will move the market from the current less than one percent penetration to at least double of that size at first, then we can get to five percent, ten percent, and more. Imagine the kind of industry we will have when the penetration gets to five percent.”

Related tags :

About Author

Expert Calls For Reduction Of Number Of Insurance Companies
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Police Officers Are Best In The World - IGP [ MAIN ]NEWSSOCIETY
January 26, 20210238

Nigerian Police Officers Are Best In The World – IGP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu asserted that officers of the Nigeria Police are “claimed to be the best in the world He stated this on
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 17, 2013064

Akpabio Denies Allegation Of Harbouring Killer Squad

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Chief Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State has denied allegations of harbouring killer squad that the state government uses to terrorize or kill his
Read More
2019 Global Peace Index NEWSSOCIETY
November 23, 20180109

Buhari Faces Criticism over Silence on Death of Nigerian Soldiers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is being criticised for his silence over the killing of several soldiers in a recent attack in Metele, Borno state. Rep
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.