EXCLUSIVE: Shoprite VS Justrite, The Price War

The number of supermarkets in Nigeria is on the rise. Each of these supermarkets has found a way to make their stores lovable with the products, services and prices.

I conducted a survey on 2 of the major supermarkets in Lagos, Nigeria; Shoprite and Justrite, comparing the prices, the products and the store. Each of the stores, while competing to be the best, have different prices and may have different brands and approach to sales.

Have you noticed anything different in these stores? Do you think their prices are fair, is the place neat or are the employees friendly?

Some products are cheaper in markets or small shops than the products in supermarkets. Supermarkets may be getting the products at a cheaper rate but they have a lot of things to pay for.

Shoprite

When Shoprite came to Nigeria (Lagos) in December 2005, it promised ‘lower prices’, that was their strategy. Eventually, before Shoprite was sold by the South African parent body, it opened about 26 stores in Nigeria.

Shoprite is now managed by Nigerian investors. Shoprite promises to give her customers low prices for good products, however upon close look, not all of the prices are low or affordable, you might not find your preferred brand at the store. Since Shoprite was sold, very minor changes have been made to it.

Justrite

Justrite is one of the big supermarkets in Nigeria, it has at least 14 stores across South-West Nigeria. Justrite opened its first store in Ota, Ogun State in 2000, and it (Justrite) prides itself on being the one-stop retail supermarket with a wide variety of goods at competitive prices, all at the convenience of their customers.

Price Wars

Shoprite and Justrite are at war with their prices, striving the be the best and most affordable supermarket in Nigeria.

Here are some items sold in Shoprite and Justrite and their prices (as at August 2021).

PRODUCT JUSTRITE (₦) SHOPRITE(₦) 1 XBC FACIAL SCRUB 1,000 1,199 2 GLORIOUS MUD 1,090 1,299 3 ALWAYS ULTRA THIN (SINGLE) 660 749 4 ALWAYS ULTRA PLATINUM (VALUE PACK) 1,210 1,999 5 KORTEX ULTRA LONG SANITARY PAD 305 349 6 KORTEX MAXI SANITARY PAD 280 359 7 COSTA SARDINE 420 429 8 MONSTER ENERGY DRINK 435 429 (THE PRICE IS DIFFERENT AT 2 STORES) 9 SMIRNOFF 285 299 10 SUNRIPE SWEET CORN 520 699 11 PRINGLES (BIG) 1090 1199 12 POWER PASTA 260 329 13 CORNBEEF 1340 1499 14 MOLPED 280 319

My Observations

I noticed that Shoprite somehow was lacking Sunlight detergent whereas Justrite had it in abundance. The space in Justrite is smaller than that of Shoprite.

The road leading to Shoprite Ota (Palms Ota), is very bad and the front of Justrite at Dopemu road is terrible. Something has to be done about this.

I noticed that the price was different, could it be the rent the stores pay or the air condition that the products are receiving 24/7?

Now let us talk about the checkout points, both Justrite and Shoprite are guilty of not using some checkout points, which leads to long lines, irritated customers and crowded stores.

Cleanliness; Shoprite at Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall was dirty, there were shopping carts sticking out, the line was long and not encouraging.

Shoprite like some other stores does not allow you to carry bags except your handbag or laptop into the store, you would have to hand over your luggage at the parcel counter and get a tag. Only those with the tag can collect their load. At Justrite, they are small iron lockers that you can store your load into, you get to hold onto the key till you are done at the store.

Monster energy drink is sold for ₦435 at Justrite stores, ₦429 at Shoprite Ota, however, it is sold for ₦449 at Shoprite Ikeja and Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall. I would like to know why.

Both Shoprite and Justrite observed the COVID-19 guideline by checking temperatures and offering hand sanitiser, however, there was little or no social distance in the store.

Feel free to share your shopping experience with us.

Shoprite at Adeniran Ogunsaya Mall

