EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: If I Knew How To Make Noodles I Would Have Gone Into The Business – Gbenga Adeyinka D Ist

BizWatch Nigeria recently hosted popular stand up comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka D Ist on its programme Celebrities Side Gig, where the entertainer discussed the business side of his craft and other business pursuits, the ups and downs of doing business and how he would want his legacy to be remembered.

Celebrities Side Gig focuses on the other businesses that celebrities create, sharing their experiences in the business side of their craft.

A lot of people look up to you to make them laugh, do you feel some type of weight on your shoulders when going in for a show?

Gbenga Adeyinka: Every show is a new challenge, of course, you still get some form of jitters, some of pressure, because for me like I tell people, you are only as good as your last performance. But then, by the time you get on stage everything just falls into place, so yes there is a little pressure, because, I always there are always people who are just seeing you for the first time no matter how popular you think you are and there are some people who have not seen you but have formed an impression in their minds that you need to break. For me, every show is a new a gig and little pressure, you will get over it.

What is the show that really put you on the spot? Maybe, you had this important person in your audience you basically felt you had to be at your best performance?

Gbenga Adeyinka: I had gone to Ghana to anchor the Ghana Music Awards, I think, I am the first Nigerian standup comedian to do that, after the show, Bob D (Bashorun Dele Momodu) just called me and said I would like for you to meet the President of Ghana. The way he introduced me to the President, he said, “this right here is one of the funniest human beings on the face of the earth”.

When he finished, I said hey! this man has killed me today, I must deliver, you know. There is nothing as bad as somebody hyping you and you go on stage and mess up, but, God so good, one was able to live up to the billing.

I always believe that since one is not dead yet, one cannot say this is my most impressive performance. I have done shows in places where you are unknown, where you have to make a point, you still feel that type of pressure.

What was your first business? Was it before you became popular as Gbenga Adeyinka D Ist?

Gbenga Adeyinka: The first thing I did was I worked with a construction firm as a corporate affairs executive, then, I went on to work for an advertising firm as a copywriter. The first job I really did for myself was my children’s party entertainment outfit.

Back in the day i used to wear my clown’s costume, paint my face. I had a lot of cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse, Mini Mouse, Power Rangers, Barney, in fact I still have all those in one room, I am thinking of whom to hand the over to. That was the very first business I did on my own and it was something I really loved, because I enjoyed worked with children.

Can you say that experience shaped you into putting your focus into comedy?

Gbenga Adeyinka: I had always done comedy but I didnt know it was called comedy. Whilst I was in UNILAG, I was in a theatre troupe called Theatre 15. Basically, all the roles I did where comic roles and people would call me to handle their hall dinners, departmental dinner, faculty dinner, I was doing that all over the campus.

I have always done that, in fact, during service I was more popular as an MC than a youth corper. But what shaped it for me was the fact that I had done stage productions, that was what prepared me for what I do today.

It is in public domain that you have an events management business, Total Entertainment Consultancy Service, how has business been for Gbenga Adeyinka D Ist?

Gbenga Adeyinka: Every businessman will tell you, there are ups and downs in business. We are not yet where we want to be, but we are not where we used to be. One thing I have learnt is you just have to keep pushing, it is only the tenacious people who end up making it. Not wanting to be an ‘aspire to perspire person’, but, no pain no gain, that’s what I have always believed

Some people who get into the entertainment business sometimes quickly jump into the business side of things, while others just stay on the entertainment track. Do you think people should first perfect their craft before they eventually jump into the business side of things? Or do you think if they see a business opportunity they should go ahead and run with it and form a business out of it?

Gbenga Adeyinka: There are no hard and fast rules to these things, what Nigeria does for you is that it prepares you to be tough. If I was abroad, I would have a road manager, a script manager, booking manager, a costumier. But in Nigeria, the reality is you can’t afford it, and a lot of people are not ready to grow with you.

What I always tell people is, what you need first and foremost especially in comedy is a mentor. Somebody whom you can learn the ropes from, of course, you know comedy, you have to learn the business of comedy. Till tomorrow, you wont believe when I get stuck on some issues I still call Alibaba for advice. I also have colleagues who also call me for support. No man is island to himself.

As one grows, they also learn to take courses, there are so many free online courses. There is one I want to take, Strategic Management and Planning, it is free, it is online. When you are less busy you can receive lecture online, even if you have to pay, it wouldn’t hurt, you’d learn from it. for me, it is a case of not being an island to yourself, not being a know it all, being ready to stoop to conquer.

We saw during the COVID9 period last year when the pandemic was at its peak, you founded a food company. Can you tell us what inspired that decision and what is going on in that space right now?

Gbenga Adeyinka: I have always loved multiple streams of income, all my life I have always thought what am I going to do apart from what I was doing at any given time, because, I am a realist, I know no king reigns forever. I know a time will come when the shows would not come as much as they used to come.

I have had so many ideas, but COVID was a good time for me because I had nothing doing and I was supposed to do Laff Mattazz just before COVID came. I had borrowed money from banks, I was owing money, so I thought instead of just sitting down not knowing how long the situation was going to last, I had a property in Ikorodu unutilized, my original plan for the property was to use it for hotel purpose, but I thought who would go to a hotel during COVID?

But, one thing I knew people would do is they would eat. If I could make noodles that period I would have gone into noodles business, because at that point everyone was eating noodles. I spoke to a friend who had a bakery to offer advice, I did an online course with Flour Mills and we started the business.

We are growing slowly and gradually, when we started we were very ambitious we wanted to cover the whole of Lagos, we were supplying Ajah, Lekki, Ikeja, Ikorodu, we basically supplying everywhere, in business you will fall then rise. We realized that transportation was taking too much of the profit, so what we decided to do is concentrate on Ikorodu alone and as we grow bigger we can open branches in other areas.

Do you have a Kitchen where the food is prepared or you connect food vendors with consumers?

Gbenga Adeyinka: Yes. We have bakers, assistant bakers, we have people in marketing, and drivers. I have learnt how to make bread, but I do not have the time. Now that the lockdown has been eased I have a manager who is overseeing and the structure is still there.

Have you had any business experiences that you had difficulty with that you ended up shutting down?

Gbenga Adeyinka: I think I have shut down about three businesses. I had a poultry business, I had to shut it down, I was not making money from it. In fact, if there is anyone out there who needs crates, I can give you the crates I have.

I started a building project with someone and when the trouble became too much, because we didn’t sign no agreements I just had to let it go. There was a time I made investment in E-gold which did not turn out well. My advise to people is, be weary of schemes like MMM.

I have learnt not to be greedy, slow and steady wins the race. But, like I always say what does not work for Gbenga does not mean it won’t work for the next person, but look before you leap.

Can you tell us five people that you will pay to get into their show?

Gbenga Adeyinka: I will pay to get into the shows of all Nigerian comedians. There are some guys who are on fire that are yet to be known, there are these guys in Ibadan called NEPA Boys, those guys drive me crazy.

Twelve years ago I decided to start a missionary journey in the South-West called Laff Mattazz Tour and in the last twelve years the amount of talents I have seen is mind-blowing. There is a guy in Abeokuta called General Orlaks, he is amazing. I love to laugh, if I am not getting complementary tickets I will go into any comedy show.

When you finally say this is it and you drop the mic, what do you want your legacy to be in the entertainment industry?

Gbenga Adeyinka: I want to be remembered as the guy who gave his all to the industry. I want to be remembered as as that guy who created the platform for others to grow. I want to be remembered as that guy who came, saw and did his best. That is it for me.