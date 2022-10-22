Excitement as Brave Lagosians Battle for Naija Highlandah Title

William Lawson’s The Naija Highlandah Challenge, a search for the boldest and most unconventional Nigerian who lives life by their own rules, kicked off on an exciting note in lounges and supermarkets across Lagos last weekend with people jumping on the fun train.

Launched October 6, the Naija Highlandah contest, a month-long search that will see daring participants compete through a series of challenges to win the grand prize of two million naira and a trip to Scotland, continues this weekend across select outlets, including bars and lounges in the state.

As at last weekend, almost four hundred Lagosians had registered and played in the good-humoured, bold and unconventional games at on and off-trade outlets, including the Moulin Rouge in Amuwo Odofin, Full House Lounge, FESTAC, Loung 95, Iju, and Cozy Bar, Abule-Egba. Others were Spar Surulere & Ilupeju and JustRite outlets at Iju and Abule Egba. The number of participants is expected to double by the end of this weekend’s contests.

Guests and contestants had the time of their lives as bold and courageous male, and female Nigerians let their hair down during the various challenges including the planking game which saw men in high heels, timed and walking briskly on raised thin planks to be part of the finale.

Other challenges include the Kaku Meter, Pull No Spill, Spin the Bottle, Wrong Answer Only, Balloon Games, Plank No Shots, Animal Imitation, and Alphabets among others.

Speaking on their experiences, some of the contestants expressed happiness, disclosing that it was time well spent for them. “It was an evening of fun, and my favourite game was walking with heels. It was so funny, and I enjoyed every bit of it,” said For Elder Ignatius, one of the participants at last weekend’s games. Another fun seeker, Samuel Adeniyi, expressed similar sentiments and hailed the disruptor brand for the initiative. “I have thoroughly enjoyed tonight’s experiences. The games are fun and interesting,” he said.

So far, about 80 people have won tickets to the grand finale on November 12 at Union Bank Sports Ground, Surulere, where there will be lots of excitement and musical performances.

The Naija Highlandah contest continues this weekend at Papiee Lounge, Yaba, Dreamers Lounge, Ajao Estate, Pandova Rooftop, Okota and Red Charcoal, Surulere. Others can also win tickets to the grand finale at Barman, Yaba, Jara Supermarket, Ikeja, Spar, Opebi and Market Square, Maryland.

The Top 10 participants with the best Highlandah attitude and the highest number of points at the end of the challenges will move to the grand finale.

Follow #NAIJAHighlandah if you dare and share your Highlandah attitude on social media using #NAIJAHighlandah #WilliamLawsons.