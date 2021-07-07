Exchange: Market Cap Grows By Over N103bn, Ending Day In Bullish Mood

July 7, 2021 133

The Nigerian Exchange (NE) maintained its bullish run, as the market capitalisation gains over N103 billion, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.52 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.026 trillion against the N19.92 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,418.04 from 38,220.01.

The volume of shares also continued its ascent, closing at 288.92 million from the 282.62 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,540 against 4,788.

Share values appreciated to N2.41 billion against N1.86 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

MAYBAKER: Closed at N4.43 kobo, up 9.65 percent.

UAC-PROP: Closed at N1.03 kobo, up 9.57 percent.

TOTAL: Closed at N158.40 kobo, up 9.24 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.71 kobo, up 9.23 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.66 kobo, up 9.21 percent.

Top Losers

ETERNA: Closed at N6.77 kobo, down 9.73 percent

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.77 kobo, down 9.41 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 8.06 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.56 kobo, down 5.08 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 1.72 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 42.06 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 32.40 million.

UBA follows with 22.74 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 13.75 million and WEMABANK with 11.67 million shares.