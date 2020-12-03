Police Extradite Ex-Pension Boss, Maina To Nigeria From Niger

December 3, 2020 26

The Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has been extradited to Nigeria.

Maina was on the run having violated the terms of his bail, he was apprehended in neighbouring Niger Republic.

He was handed over to officials of the Nigeria Police at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday..

The aircraft carrying the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team landed at the airport at 2.15 pm.

Speaking with journalists at the airport, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Interpol said Maina was brought back to Nigeria on the directive of the IGP, Mohammed Adamu.

Maina is facing trial for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

The presiding judge, Justice Abang Okon issued a warrant for Maina’s arrest after he ‘jumped bail’ and failed to appear in court.

According to reports, Maina stopped attending his trial since September 29, 2020, which informed Justice Abang’s decision to order the remand of his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, last week.

Senator Ali Ndume, granted bail on November 27.