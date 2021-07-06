Ex-JAMB Registrar, Adedibu Ojerinde Remanded In Custody, Bail Hearing Fixed For Thursday

July 6, 2021 100

A former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Adedibu Ojerinde, has been remanded in prison custody following an order issued by an Abuja federal high court in Abuja.

The ex JAMB boss was arraigned by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/97/2021, on an 18-count charge bordering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of N900 million.

The ICPC alleged that Ojerinde perpetuated several fraudulent acts during his time as head of JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

The former JAMB Registrar pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendant, Peter Olorunnishola, notified the court about a bail application filed on his client’s behalf and served on the prosecution.

He said Ebenezer Shogunle, the prosecution counsel, filed a counter-affidavit but served it late. He then sought time to respond to the counter affidavit.

Shogunle, who did not object to Olorunnishola’s request for time, opposed the defence lawyer’s application that his client be allowed to remain on the administrative bail, earlier granted him by the ICPC, pending the hearing of his bail application.

In a ruling, the trial judge Obiora Egwuatu ordered that Ojerinde be remanded in a correctional facility pending the hearing of his bail application, which is fixed for Thursday.