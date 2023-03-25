Professor Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has been charged with seven counts of money laundering by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

On Friday, Ojerinde appeared in court with his four children, Mary Funmilola, Olumide Abiodun, Adedayo, and Oluwaseun Adeniyi, before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Ojerinde and his companies are currently facing a N5 billion money laundering charge before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

He was accused of misappropriating public funds while serving as the National Examinations Council (NECO) and JAMB Registrar.

The ex-JAMB boss and his four children, however, were included in this new charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/119/23.

All of his companies, including Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learnings Centre Limited, and Standout Institutes Limited, have also joined the charge.