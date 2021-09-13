Ex-Enugu Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, Warns Igbos Against Sit-At-Home Order

September 13, 2021 115

A former governor of Enugu, Chimaroke Nnamani, has warned that the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the south-east is not in the interest of the Igbos.

Following the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB, whose cause is for the south-east region to secede from Nigeria, had declared a sit-at-home on Mondays, the directive commenced on August 9.

Despite the group suspending the order, parts of the south-east have, in recent times, remained deserted on Mondays.

Chimaroke Nnamani, senator representing Enugu east, released a statement on Sunday, stating that the order by IPOB’s has had an adverse impact on the economy and social life in the south-east.

He noted that Igbos are known for working hard and that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to their recognized trait and a “betrayal of Igbo interest”.

“Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues. How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood, add value to our quest for equity and justice?” he queried.

“If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

“It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward. We cannot abandon ourselves.

“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home order.”