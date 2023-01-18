Tunde Ayeni, the former chairman of defunct Skye Bank, has been enmeshed in a paternity scandal.

Multiple reports claimed that Ayeni impregnated a 30-year-old lady, who happens to be a lawyer, and his daughter’s classmate in Abuja.

The lady in question was identified as Adaobi Alagwu. Although, Ayeni denied being the father of the lawyer’s baby.

“To continue to spread this unfounded tale is not only unfair to our friend, but also an embarrassment to the lady who knows the father of her baby. Tunde has got nothing to do with this.

“In 2019, businessman Tunde Ayeni met and dated Ada briefly, and being a perfect gentleman he had presumed her to be a decent and respectable lady, one who can be considered for future prospects should the possibility arise. But alas! A Leopard cannot hide its spot for too long. Realising that he could not cope with her numerous escapades and being a highly responsible individual, He called off the relationship at once within just a matter of months.

“Having ended the relationship with Ada, Mr. Tunde Ayeni moved on with his life since 2019 and had put all the unpleasant experience in the past. It came as a rude shock and is highly traumatising, the recent rumor gaining grounds within the FCT of a paternity row between Ada and Tunde,” a statement by his media team had read.

However, sources familiar with the duo’s relationship confirmed Ayeni as the father of the baby.

“Isn’t it funny that Tunde Ayeni is in a pregnancy dispute with a 30 years old girl, younger than his first and only daughter,” a relative of Adaobi told SaharaReporters.

He described Ayeni’s initial statement as a panic move and an attempt to shut Adaobi up because “he suddenly realised his folly and the lifetime pain this has brought on his long-suffering wife and children. Not only is Adaobi Alagwu as young as his daughter, she was in fact in the same class as his daughter.

“He dated and flaunted her openly and with no regard for his family and friends then. He gifted his building, right next to a supposedly serious business entity of his (address withheld) to her out of fear he might lose her.

“He gifted her the house she lives in Lakeview in Abuja, and purchased a choice property for her mother to live in. This act of his drove his daughter to shame. Whilst his daughter was struggling, he set up Adaobi’s chambers. Her chamber is at 36, Birao Street, Wuse 2, back of AP Plaza, off Adetokunbo Ademola Street in Abuja.

“He also gifted her a multi-million Naira Range Rover from his fleet and was constantly at her office even in the full glare of his hardworking staff next block.

“Currently, Ayeni just pretends he is a rich man in billions but all he really does is to struggle for positions with real politicians as he’s currently doing with the Atiku campaign. He’s battling tooth and nail to secure his place with Atiku so as to be the one all funds would be kept with.

“In the last six years where he has spent most of his time chasing Adaobi, his business has suffered. Ayeni has been desperately appearing in all Atiku’s pictures in order to compromise people and make them believe he is very important in Atiku’s campaign.”