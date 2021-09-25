fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Ex-BP Employee Claims Oil Contracts Bribe Channeled Towards Nigeria’s 2019 Elections

September 25, 20210194
Ex-BP Employee Claims Oil Contracts Bribe Channeled Towards Nigeria’s 2019 Elections

A former BP staff member, Jonathon Zarembok, has alleged that bribery for oil contracts from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was channeled to support the 2019 general elections.

BP is a British multinational oil and gas company based in London.

Zarembok, who headed BP’s West Africa desk, informed the court that cargo allocations by the country’s oil and gas sector regulator, NNPC could have contributed to preparations for general elections in 2019.

The 2019 presidential election was keenly contested between President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar.

According to Bloomberg, Zarembok stated in the lawsuit that he had suspicions that money paid by the U.K. energy giant to secure NNPC contracts would be used in the 2019 elections.

In a witness statement, Bloomberg reported that the ex-employee disclosed that the emails sent in 2017 by a BP executive in Nigeria were a “clear red flag” and implied “there would be pressure to pay bribes.”

“The emails discussed how preparations for elections would get underway in 2018. “We understand what that means,” it quoted the executive.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 25, 2021

Zarembok was said to have filed an employment claim against BP, stating that he was “fired for raising concerns about the large sums being transferred to intermediaries to win business in Nigeria.”

“The company then wired $900,000 in fees to a local agent after securing two oil cargoes from NNPC,” he was quoted as saying.

Spokespersons for the NNPC and the Buhari-led federal government were said to have ignored calls and emails seeking clarifications.

BP Debunks all allegations made by the claimant.

About Author

Ex-BP Employee Claims Oil Contracts Bribe Channeled Towards Nigeria’s 2019 Elections
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERMEDIANEWSLETTER
November 4, 20160193

Facebook Shares Slide by 5.5% Over Low Investors’ Appetite

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Social networking giant, Facebook Inc’s shares dipped as much as in early trading on Thursday, November 3, striking out about $20 billion of market va
Read More
How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
June 5, 202103309

N-Power News Today 5th June 2021: Batch C Shortlist Updates, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, June 5th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria. How To Download NASIMS Npower Biom
Read More
NBS: Prices Of Egg, Rice, Others Rose In January [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 27, 20210257

NBS: Prices Of Egg, Rice, Others Rose In January

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There was a general rise in the price of essential food items in January,  according to food price data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.