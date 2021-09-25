Ex-BP Employee Claims Oil Contracts Bribe Channeled Towards Nigeria’s 2019 Elections

September 25, 2021 194

A former BP staff member, Jonathon Zarembok, has alleged that bribery for oil contracts from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was channeled to support the 2019 general elections.

BP is a British multinational oil and gas company based in London.

Zarembok, who headed BP’s West Africa desk, informed the court that cargo allocations by the country’s oil and gas sector regulator, NNPC could have contributed to preparations for general elections in 2019.

The 2019 presidential election was keenly contested between President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar.

According to Bloomberg, Zarembok stated in the lawsuit that he had suspicions that money paid by the U.K. energy giant to secure NNPC contracts would be used in the 2019 elections.

In a witness statement, Bloomberg reported that the ex-employee disclosed that the emails sent in 2017 by a BP executive in Nigeria were a “clear red flag” and implied “there would be pressure to pay bribes.”

“The emails discussed how preparations for elections would get underway in 2018. “We understand what that means,” it quoted the executive.

Zarembok was said to have filed an employment claim against BP, stating that he was “fired for raising concerns about the large sums being transferred to intermediaries to win business in Nigeria.”

“The company then wired $900,000 in fees to a local agent after securing two oil cargoes from NNPC,” he was quoted as saying.

Spokespersons for the NNPC and the Buhari-led federal government were said to have ignored calls and emails seeking clarifications.

BP Debunks all allegations made by the claimant.