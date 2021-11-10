fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Ex-Banker Soludo Wins Anambra Governorship Election

November 10, 20210158
Soludo Emerges Winner Of Anambra State APGA Guber Primary

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has been declared winner of the Anambra Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was declared winner by the Returning Officer of the election, Prof Florence Obi, who announced the result on Wednesday morning at the INEC office in Awka, Anambra State.

“That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar said.

READ ALSO: Magashi: Insecurity Responsible For Increase In Food Prices In The Country

He won 19 of the 21 local government areas of the state over candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, and Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as each won a local government.

However, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, was unable to win any local government in the election.

Soludo, 61, won with a total of 112,229 votes beating Ozigbo who polled 53,807 votes, and APC’s Uba who got 43,285 votes while Ubah of the YPP came fourth with 21,261 votes.

The former banker was elected as the next Chief Executive of Anambra on his second attempt to govern the state as he contested in 2009 on the platform of the PDP.

About Author

Ex-Banker Soludo Wins Anambra Governorship Election
David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Amnesty to Bandits COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 2, 20190319

North-west. Governors to Grant Amnesty to Bandits

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Order vigilance group to surrender arms Police ready to work with states to restore peace, says IG Amnesty is underway for bandits who have unleashed a reig
Read More
Buhari POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 11, 20180226

2019: Orogu says Buhari will not Win in Plateau

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that it would ensure all hands are on deck to defeat President Muhammadu Buha
Read More
August 22, 20170172

Pound Collapses to Almost Six-week Low, Drops 0.1%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British Pound Sterling, on Monday, August 21, collapsed towards an almost 6-week low against the dollar as growing doubts around the progress of Brexit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.