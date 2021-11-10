Ex-Banker Soludo Wins Anambra Governorship Election

November 10, 2021 158

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has been declared winner of the Anambra Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was declared winner by the Returning Officer of the election, Prof Florence Obi, who announced the result on Wednesday morning at the INEC office in Awka, Anambra State.

“That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar said.

READ ALSO: Magashi: Insecurity Responsible For Increase In Food Prices In The Country

He won 19 of the 21 local government areas of the state over candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, and Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as each won a local government.

However, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, was unable to win any local government in the election.

Soludo, 61, won with a total of 112,229 votes beating Ozigbo who polled 53,807 votes, and APC’s Uba who got 43,285 votes while Ubah of the YPP came fourth with 21,261 votes.

The former banker was elected as the next Chief Executive of Anambra on his second attempt to govern the state as he contested in 2009 on the platform of the PDP.