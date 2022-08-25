BREAKING: Ex-Amnesty Programme Chief Charles Dokubo Is Dead

A former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Professor Charles Dokubo, is dead.
The former PAP Coordinator died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in an Abuja hospital. He was 70-year-old.
What you should know about the late Charles Dokubo
- The deceased was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on the 23rd of March 1952.
- He had his primary and Secondary School education in Abonnema.
- Dokubo did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire. From 1978-1980, Dokubo was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in modern History and politics and was awarded a BA [Hons] at the University of Bradford.
- He completed his Masters Degree in Peace Studies, before continuing his doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and its control.
- In 1985, he was awarded his doctoral degree in the same University of Bradford.
- He was later appointed a temporary lecturer in the department before proceeding to Nigeria in 1993.