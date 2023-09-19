Everything You Need To Know About MTN mPulse Spelling Bee

Hey there, word wizards and spelling superstars! Have you ever wondered what it’s like to challenge your friends and show off your spelling skills like a real champ?

We have some fantastic news for you! The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee Competition 2023 has begun, and you could be the ultimate winner of some enticing prizes.

You may be wondering what all the buzz is about with this competition. Consider it the Olympics of spelling, with students in primary and secondary schools aged 9 to 15 competing for one of several incredible prizes and becoming a part of Spelling Bee history.

This year’s competition will award over N18 million in prizes, laptops, smartphones, and other prizes to the top 20 spellers. The champion of the spelling bee will have the opportunity to become MTN CEO for a day and the face of mPulse for a year, while their school will also be rewarded with cutting-edge ICT devices.

This exciting competition is open to all students in Nigeria on the mPulse tariff plan and here’s how you can join in on the action!

Sign Up: If you’re between the ages of 9 and 15, register to participate on the mPulse website, provided you are subscribed to the mPulse plan. Those who want to migrate to the mPulse plan should text ‘mPulse’ to 344 or dial *344*1#.

Practice: Remember that even the most powerful wizards had to practise their spells! The more you practise spelling words, the better you will become. You can work on your skills with a friend, family member, or teacher. You can also find online spelling resources on the mPulse website to help you practice.

Still not sure if you should enter the mPulse spelling bee competition? Well, here are a few reasons why you should:

Display your brilliance: The MTN mPulse spelling bee competition allows you to flex your spelling muscles while expanding your vocabulary.

Build Confidence: It takes confidence to step up to that stage and spell words correctly. By competing in the mPulse spelling bee competition, you’ll gain confidence and learn how to shine in front of an audience.

Enjoy Healthy Competition: The mPulse Spelling Bee competition provides a supportive environment for healthy competition. As a result, friendly rivalry develops, and students are encouraged to interact with one another and form friendships.

Write your name in the history books: Participating in the mPulse Spelling Bee competition and becoming one of the top 20 participants is a sure way to become a part of spelling bee history.

The first two rounds of this year’s competition will be held on the mPulse website, with the grand finale set to take place later in the year at the MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi.

So, fellow word explorers, there you have it! The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee is your golden ticket to a world of words, fun, and excitement. Who knows, you could be the next spelling champion, wowing everyone with your magical word skills!