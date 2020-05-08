Every Nigerian Is A Fighter in The War Against Coronavirus – SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, says every Nigerian is a combatant in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

Mustapha said this at the PTF on COVID-19 daily briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the only way to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic is when various institutions in the country work together on the basis of understanding.

He urged those in leadership to also take responsibility by engaging their community on ways to forestall the spread of the COVID-19.

“Every Nigerian is a combatant because what you do to yourselves is capable of affecting others and if you operate under that feeling, we will overcome the challenge in no time,” he said.

He urged the media not to relent in its crusade to curtail the spread of COVID-19, adding that they should ensure that the message was taken to communities to create awareness.

He commended the security agencies for arresting and prosecuting violators of the lockdown order while urging them not to relent in their efforts.

Source: VON