Evertop Realties Limited Unveils Brooklyn Royal Court Estate In Arepo

Evertop Realties Limited, a prominent real estate development company, is delighted to unveil their latest masterpiece – “Brooklyn Royal Court” estate. This prestigious development is nestled in the serene and rapidly growing community of Arepo, setting a new standard for modern living in the region.

Brooklyn Royal Court represents the epitome of contemporary living, harmoniously blending sophistication with tranquility. This luxurious estate offers an array of world-class amenities and meticulously crafted architectural designs. Homebuyers will benefit from features such as a well-planned road network, 24-hour security, green areas, reliable electricity, a state-of-the-art recreational center, an efficient drainage system, and much more.

The grand Pre-launch event, held at the estate’s premises, was a spectacle attended by esteemed guests and high-profile personalities. The event’s highlight was the presence of the renowned brand ambassador, Olayinka Solomon, widely known as Ogo Mushin. As a symbol of success and inspiration, Olayinka’s unwavering commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with the vision of Brooklyn Royal Court.

Mr. Oluwaseun Joseph, Managing Director of Evertop Realties Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Brooklyn Royal Court epitomizes our dedication to providing top-tier living experiences. Investing here means investing in your future, knowing you will receive exceptional value for your money.”

He also emphasized that the estate offers a two-in-one package, providing a secure and comfortable living environment.

Olayinka Solomon, with her charismatic presence, shared her thoughts on the collaboration, saying, “Being part of Brooklyn Royal Court is an absolute honor. It represents the pinnacle of luxurious living, and I am thrilled to be associated with such a prestigious development. This estate embodies true royalty and success, and I look forward to inviting more people to experience this lifestyle.”

Bayo Babatunde, the Deputy Managing Director of Evertop Realties Limited, praised the company’s reputable nature, reliability, strong integrity, and commitment to keeping promises. He warmly invited everyone to be a part of this lucrative investment opportunity.

Evertop Realties Limited extends an invitation to prospective homeowners and investors to secure their spot in this exclusive haven of elegance and luxury. As a special offer, they are providing a 25% discount to all subscribers within the specified period. Brooklyn Royal Court not only offers an address but also promises a lifestyle fit for royalty.

