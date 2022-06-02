Eversend Reinforces Its Commitment To Users With An All-Inclusive Payment Platform

June 2, 2022 96

Eversend, a multi-currency payments platform for Africans and Africans in the diaspora that experience inconvenient and expensive financial services, has reinforced its commitment to users with an all-inclusive payment platform and a modified look to support this transition.

One key new feature is a B2B crypto-fiat payments application that enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method.

This solution allows companies to hold, payout, collect and convert fiat and cryptocurrencies under one platform, ensuring connectedness and accessibility, which is integral to Eversend’s business offerings.

The API and web-based platform that allows you to move from fiat currencies to crypto and back is being launched in crypto-friendly markets.

“Since our launch in 2019, we have evolved to serve our customers holistically by building features like multi-currency wallets, virtual cards, and cross border payments.

“Now we are introducing collections, payouts, and currency exchange for businesses. This distinctly shows that we have matured into a different company than three years ago”, says Stone

Atwine, Eversend CEO and Co-founder.

A new brand identity was created to reflect Eversend’s offerings, the company’s future, and its core values; promoting economic stability, well-being, and livelihood through financial empowerment for communities. Although Eversend cuts across payments, it is centered around people and connections.

“The new logo and branding evoke emotion, expression, and dynamism, which are critical values in our thought process. Our new visual identity results from the valuable feedback received from our customers.

“For that reason, we agreed on a coin representing money and the letter E expressing emotions, connections, and Eversend”, comments Atwine.

Eversend is a leading African FX startup that has matured from a mobile application to a retail and business payments platform.