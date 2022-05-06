European Union-Nigeria Trade Up By 25.8 %, Hits €28.7bn

May 6, 2022 123

The trade volume between the European Union (EU) and Nigeria was boosted by 25.8 percent to a height of €28.7bn in 2021.

The EU’s imports from Nigeria stood at €17.5bn, while its exports were valued at €11.2bn, with the trade balance at €6.4bn in favor of Nigeria.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Amb Samuela Isopi, disclosed these at a press briefing on Thursday, ahead of the Europe Day 2022 coming up on May 9.

She said the EU would continue to pursue its bilateral engagement and friendship with Nigeria with increased vigor to deliver better and more results in their partnership.

The envoy affirmed that the EU is working with its member states, the European Investment Bank, and other EU Development Finance Institutions to implement the agreed priorities as Team Europe.

Reeling out the gains of the union’s bilateral relations with Nigeria, she stated, “The EU remains Nigeria’s biggest trading partner, first investor, top donor of humanitarian and development aid, and the biggest diplomatic network. The volume of EU-Nigeria trade stood at €28.7bn in 2021 – a 25.8 percent increase over 2020.

