Europa Conference League Draw: Tottenham Opponent Revealed (See Full Fixtures)

August 3, 20210277

Tottenham will now play in the European continental third-tier league, Europa Conference League after failing to qualify for UEFA Champions League and Europa League respectively.

Tottenham finished seventh on the EPL table last season and will play the preliminary stage to reach the group stage of the competition.

The English club has been named potential winner of the maiden edition of the competition by bookmakers.
Having struggled under Jose Mourinho last season, the London Club will hope to win their first trophy in almost 14years under new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

UEFA announced that no away fans will be permitted at the qualifiers, although travelling fans could return if Spurs reach the group stage.

Below is the Europa League play-off draw:

Randers (DEN) vs Galatasaray (TUR) / St Johnstone (SCO)

Rapid Wien (AUT) / Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

Jablonec (CZE) / Celtic (SCO) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs Neftçi (AZE) / HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Mura (SVN) / Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) vs Sturm Graz (AUT)

Omonoia (CYP) / Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Olympiacos (GRE) / Ludogorets (BUL) vs Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) / Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Malmö (SWE) / Rangers (SCO) vs Kairat Almaty (KAZ) / Alashkert (ARM)

Ferencváros (HUN) / Slavia Praha (CZE) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO) / Legia Warszawa (POL)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) vs CFR Cluj (ROU) / Young Boys (SUI)

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

