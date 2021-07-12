July 12, 2021 65

England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have been racially abused following the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

The three players who came on as substitutes lost their penalty kick when the final was decided by penalties on Sunday evening.

The penalty shoot-out at Wembley Stadium in London ended 3-2 as Italy was crowned Euro 2020 champions.

Shortly after the game, all three players were racially targeted on social media.





Reacting, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, condemned the racist abuse aimed at the players.

He tweeted, “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.