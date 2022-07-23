EU To Switch Gas Supply From Russia With Nigeria

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union (EU) will shortly switch the gas from Russia to the gas from Nigeria.

This was announced yesterday by the ECOWAS and the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria.

This was said at a news conference on Friday by Mr Matthew Baldwin, the Deputy Director-General Department for (Energy), European Commission in Brussels.

“Europe is in a tight spot in relations to gas, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the instability in our gas market and the threat of cutting off supply altogether.

“So, we have launched the energy platform task force and the primary goal is to reach out to our reliable partners such as Nigeria to replace the gas from Russia with gas from reliable partners,” he said.

According to him, you would have seen perhaps early this week, we launched a gas demand reduction plan and we are looking to reduce the demand for gas by 15 per cent to manage the demand aspect of the equation.

“To be clear, we need to manage the supply side and that’s why we want to expand what is currently at 14 per cent shares of our total LNG import from Nigeria and we want it to go up.

“Our gas percentage was 60 per cent but now we want to go,’’ he said.