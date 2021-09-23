fbpx

EU To Impose Universal Charger For Smartphones

September 23, 20210133
EU To Impose Universal Charger For Smartphones

The European Union (EU) on Thursday said it will impose a universal charger for smartphones, setting up a battle with Apple and its widely used iPhone connector cable.

“European consumers have been frustrated long enough about incompatible chargers piling up in their drawers,” said EU executive vice president Margrethe Vestager.

Apple said a one-size-fits-all phone charger will stop innovation and risked creating electronic waste.

Adepeju Aina
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

