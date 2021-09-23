EU To Impose Universal Charger For Smartphones

September 23, 2021 133

The European Union (EU) on Thursday said it will impose a universal charger for smartphones, setting up a battle with Apple and its widely used iPhone connector cable.

“European consumers have been frustrated long enough about incompatible chargers piling up in their drawers,” said EU executive vice president Margrethe Vestager.

Apple said a one-size-fits-all phone charger will stop innovation and risked creating electronic waste.

