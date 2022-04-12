fbpx

EU Seeks Stronger Partnership With NNPC

April 12, 2022084
European Union (EU) Ambassadors in Nigeria on Monday visited the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria in the energy sector.

Samuela Isopi, the EU Ambassador in Nigeria, said as a result of the current geopolitical situation in Europe, the continent was interested in strengthening its cooperation with Nigeria, particularly in the area of a possible increase in the supplies of liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

“Nigeria is the fourth gas supplier to Europe. At least 40% of the Nigerian LNG is currently exported to Europe. We are not only major clients for Nigeria. We are also major partners in the Oil and Gas sector because some of the companies that are working with you are from Europe. So we share the same interest and same objectives,” Ambassador Isopi added.

Mele Kyari, the GMD/CEO of NNPC then assured the European delegation that the company would continue to deepen its historical relationship with EU companies in Nigeria in order to add more value to its business, particularly towards increasing gas supply to the global market and enhancing domestic gas utilisation.

Nigeria At Risk Of Financial Weakness And Inflation – IMF

