EU Finalises Deal To Remove Harmful Content From Internet

April 24, 2022 105

The European Union (EU) has finalised a new legislation which requires Big Tech to remove harmful content, as a means to keep the world’s online giants in check.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) wants to ensure tougher consequences for platforms and websites that host a long list of banned content ranging from hate speech to disinformation and child sexual abuse images.

EU officials and parliamentarians finally reached an agreement on the legislation, which has been in the works since 2020.

“Yes, we have a deal!,” European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton tweeted.

“With the DSA, the time of big online platforms behaving like they are ‘too big to care’ is coming to an end. A major milestone for EU citizens,” said Breton, who has previously described the internet as the “Wild West”.

“Today’s agreement on DSA is historic,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

“Our new rules will protect users online, ensure freedom of expression and opportunities for businesses. What is illegal offline will effectively be illegal online in the EU.”

The regulation is the companion to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which targeted anti-competitive practices among tech behemoths such as Google and Facebook and was concluded in late March.

The legislation had faced lobbying from the tech companies and intense debate over the extent of freedom of speech.

Tech giants have been repeatedly called out for failing to police their platforms — a New Zealand terrorist attack that was live-streamed on Facebook in 2019 caused global outrage, and the chaotic insurrection in the US last year was promoted online.

The dark side of the internet also includes e-commerce platforms filled with counterfeit or defective products.