EU Eyes 22m-ton Annual Gas Import From Nigeria

European nations are planning to increase gas imports from Nigeria by 22 million tons per year, giving a chance to Africa’s most populous country for more income.

According to a document obtained from the Global Gas Monitor and released by DW on Friday, Africa is the future gas center for European countries. According to the study, Nigeria is the country receiving the most European attention, followed by Algeria (29 million tons).

Aside from Nigeria and Algeria, the research listed eight additional African nations that might profit from the proposal, including Mauritania (10 million tons), Mozambique (19 million tons), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1.2 million tons), and Tanzania (4 million tons).

Others are: Cameroon, 6 million tons; Equatorial Guinea, 5.2million tons; Angola, 12.2 million tons, and Egypt, 29 million tons.

The EU declared fossil gas a transition fuel this year, describing it as ‘sustainable’. Oil is a source of revenue for many African countries, accounting for 50 to 80 per cent of total government revenue in some countries.

Oil and gas exports provide for 80% of Nigeria’s annual earnings, although most minerals are processed elsewhere due to a lack of operating refineries.

At the just finished COP27 summit in Egypt, rich nations, particularly Europe, agreed fresh gas supplies with Nigeria.

The new agreement comes as the country declares gas as its transitional fuel.

Mohamed Adow, Director of Power Shift Africa, a Nairobi-based think tank, told journalists at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, that Europe was attempting to make Africa its “gas station,” but was not providing enough funding for renewable energy.