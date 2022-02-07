EU Donates 2million Doses Of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine To FG

February 7, 2022 72

The Federal Government (FG) has on Monday received two million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&) COVID-19 vaccine donated by the European Union (EU).

To support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19, Nigeria, today, took delivery of 1,936,050 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines donated by the European Union. pic.twitter.com/ol0GdJ5iin — NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) February 7, 2022

The formal handover of the COVID-19 vaccines was done at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Strategic Cold Store, Abuja.

Samuela Isopi, the EU ambassador, while presenting the vaccines said that the donation is part of the EU’s commitment to jointly combat the pandemic.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of NPHCDA revealed that FG has also procured over 39 million doses of the J&J vaccine through African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) bank.

He said only about 12 million doses of this single-shot vaccine are currently in the cold store.