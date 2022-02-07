fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWS

EU Donates 2million Doses Of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine To FG

February 7, 2022072
EU Donates 2million Doses Of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine To FG

The Federal Government (FG) has on Monday received two million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&) COVID-19 vaccine donated by the European Union (EU).

The formal handover of the COVID-19 vaccines was done at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Strategic Cold Store, Abuja.

Samuela Isopi, the EU ambassador, while presenting the vaccines said that the donation is part of the EU’s commitment to jointly combat the pandemic.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of NPHCDA revealed that FG has also procured over 39 million doses of the J&J vaccine through African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) bank.

He said only about 12 million doses of this single-shot vaccine are currently in the cold store.

Hackaholics 3.0 – ALAT Announces The Return Of Its Tech Competition

About Author

EU Donates 2million Doses Of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine To FG
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Group Tells NCAA To Double Down On Surveillance Of Activities Of Airlines AVIATIONNEWSNEWSLETTER
August 22, 20210889

Group Tells NCAA To Double Down On Surveillance Of Activities Of Airlines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to redouble its surveillance on air
Read More
[ MAIN ]INTERNATIONALNEWSOIL & GAS
March 26, 20130215

Former Zambian President Arrested Over Nigerian Oil Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A former president of Zambia, Mr. Rupiah Banda, was arrested on Monday by the country’s law enforcement agency over allegations of corruption and abuse of o
Read More
May 31, 20130211

Ballot Boxes Row: INEC Loses Bid To Stay Judgment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, have lost out in their bid to stay a judgment which inhibite
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.