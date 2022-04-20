Eterna Welcomes New Directors, Secretary

April 20, 2022 126

Nigerian oil and gas company, Eterna Plc has welcomed two new directors to its board, and a company secretary.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, it was disclosed there-in that while Eterna board appointed Akinwande Ademosu as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Benjamin Nwaezeigwe was appointed an Executive Director.

Similarly, the company appointed Mandella Golkus as its new secretary.

Ademosu was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Akinwande is an accomplished entrepreneur with over two decades of Banking, Finance, Retail Credit and Consumer Finance experience spanning several banks and non-bank financial institutions in Nigeria. He is currently the Managing Director of Credit Direct Limited, a subsidiary of FCMB Group.

In the same vein, Nwaezigwe joined Eterna Plc as the Chief Operating Officer on the 2nd of December 2021 and was appointed an Executive Director, effective from March 1. He worked as the Managing Director of BHR International Ventures Limited, a privately owned indigenous downstream company which specialises in the distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).

He has worked with Fynefield Petroleum Company where he was responsible for coordinating the company’s petroleum products terminal activities and subsequently, worked with Rainoil Limited as a Deputy General Manager. Nwaezeigwe has over thirteen years of experience in the downstream sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Golkus was appointed the new Company Secretary of Eterna Plc with effect from Friday, April 1, 2022, and he takes over the role of the Company Secretary from Bunmi Agagu – Adu.

Meanwhile, the minority shareholders of Eterna Plc have been offered N17.6 million to give up their equity stake in the local energy company.

The offer is being made by Preline Limited, the largest and majority shareholder in Eterna after it recently acquired a 60.98% equity stake in the organisation through the purchase of 794,969,774 ordinary shares of the public-quoted company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited.