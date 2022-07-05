LIRS To Accept Only eTax Generated Bill Reference For Tax Payments

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) announced that all previously used bill references will be discontinued from August 1, 2022.

Monsurat Amasa, the head of corporate communications at LIRS via a statement revealed that the directive was authorised by the Executive Chairman of the revenue service, Ayodele Subair.

Amasa quoted Subair as saying that only the Enterprise Tax Solutions (eTax) generated bill references will be accepted for tax payments, rendering other bill references invalid.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that eTax was built as a one-stop-shop for all tax transactions.

The cutoff date of August 1st, 2022, eTax would become the only authorised channel to generate bill references for tax payments and other tax-related transactions in Lagos state.

“The eTax platform, (https://etax.lirs.net) which went live in October 2019, was launched by LIRS to engender seamless tax operations and reduce compliance costs to taxpayers,” the statement reads.

“Since its launch, eTax has improved the effectiveness of tax administration in Lagos state.

According to LIRS, “To generate a bill reference on e-Tax, taxpayers can use the 5 easy steps below: Visit https://etax.lirs.net; Input your Payer ID and password to log in; Select revenue type, and upload schedule (For PAYE & Withholding Taxes); Generate a bill reference; Make a payment on any of the multiple channels available, using the generated bill reference.”

The agency said the move is aimed at optimising its payment procedures for utmost efficiency and taxpayers’ convenience.