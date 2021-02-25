fbpx
Estimated Billing, Metering Top Electricity Customers Complaints, Says NERC

February 25, 2021027
Firm receives certification for decoder, smart meter production

Estimated billing, metering and service disruption top electricity customers’ complaints, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The commission disclosed this in its 2020 second-quarter report on its website on Wednesday.

Also, the report stated that the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) received 203,116 consumer complaints in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

NERC said, “A review of customer complaints statistics indicates that estimated billing, metering, and service interruption remain the most significant areas of concern for customers, accounting for 64.88 per cent.

“It represents 131,789 of the total complaints in the second quarter of 2020,’’ it said.

READ ALSO: Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N6.18 Billion For Electricity

“During the second quarter of 2020, the 11 DisCos received 203,116 complaints from consumers, indicating 0.68 per cent fewer complaints than those received during the first quarter of 2020.

“In total, the DisCos attended to 189,684 complaints representing an increase of 1.09 per cent from the preceding quarter.

“The report shows that Ibadan, followed by Benin DisCos had the lowest customer complaints resolution rates based on the proportion of complaints not addressed in the second quarter of 2020.

NERC stated that in the preceding reports, to ensure improved customer service delivery, the commission, on regular basis, continued to monitor and audit customers’ complaint handling and resolution process by DisCos.

It also said that the commission continuously monitored the operation and efficacy of its Forum Offices which were set up to redress on consumers’ complaints not adequately resolved to the customers’ satisfaction by the responsible DisCos.

The commission said that the forum panels reviewed unresolved disputes, as enshrined in its   Customer Complaints Handling Standards and Procedure (CCHSP) Regulations.

It added that the forum offices handled a total of 2,815 complaints during 2nd quarter of 2020, including the pending complaints from 1st quarter 2020 from customers who were dissatisfied with DisCos’ decision on their lodged complaints.

“Following the restriction of movement imposed by the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent resolutions of the commission suspending forum hearings, the Forum Offices leveraged on technology to communicate customers’ complaints to the respective DisCos for redress.

 “With this approach, 53.52 per cent of the total 2,815 complaints before the forum offices were resolved. “Only one sitting was held during the quarter under review prior to the lockdown.

“The resolution rate indicates that approximately three in every five disputes handled by the forum offices during the quarter under review were resolved,’’ NERC said.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa

