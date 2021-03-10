fbpx
Estimated Billing For Customers With Faulty Meters Is Wrong – NERC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POWER & ENERGY

Estimated Billing For Customers With Faulty Meters Is Wrong – NERC

March 10, 20210156
Customers With Faulty Meter Is Wrong - NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has chided power distribution company over serving estimated bills to customers with faulty meters and has issued a warning to the service providers to desist from such.

According to NERC, Discos must desist from such acts henceforth, as a lot of customers had raised complaints about this.

This directive was contained in a document by the commission on Structured Replacement of Faulty/Obsolete End-Use Customer Meters, with Order No. NERC/246/2021.

In the document, NERC said it started receiving complaints from metered end-use customers in the fourth quarter of 2020 that they had been served meter replacement notices by Discos.

It said the customers complained that the meters were not inspected by the Discos prior to the issuance of the meter replacement notices.

READ ALSO: Shell Sells Egyptian Assets For $926 Million

The commission stated that power users also complained that the meter replacement notices did not specify the fault which required the meter to be replaced.

Other complaints, according to NERC, include ‘the removal of meters and being placed on estimated billing as new meters were not installed on their (customers) premises’.

It further stated that customers complained of not being able to vend on the new meters as activation tokens were not issued, as well as failure or refusal to transfer units from the old meter to the new meter, among other concerns.

To address these complaints, the commission ruled that Discos should grant priority to the metering of unmetered customers under the National Mass Metering Programme.

About Author

Estimated Billing For Customers With Faulty Meters Is Wrong – NERC
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Obaseki POWER & ENERGY
March 29, 2016350

Edo will Enjoy Stable Power Supply by 2018 – Obaseki

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A governorship aspirant on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, stated that if given the chance, he would ensure th
Read More
March 11, 2016057

Power Allocatation to Niger Republic Behind Drop in Supply – KEDCO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has associated the fall in electricity supply to the wheeling of 15 megawatts of the 50MW allocated to it to G
Read More
Sahara Group Calls For Sustained Global Partnerships POWER & ENERGY
October 12, 2016067

Sahara Group Calls For Sustained Global Partnerships

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As the world marks the first anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Executive Director, Sahara Group, Tonye Cole has said that achieving the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.