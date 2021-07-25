fbpx

Esther Benyeogo Crowned Winner of The Voice Nigeria 2021

Esther Benyeogo has emerged as the winner of The Voice Nigeria season 3 after 18 weeks of intense competition and breathtaking performances.

Benyeogo, who was coached by Artist, Darey Art Alade, was named the winner for gaining the highest number of votes beating the other top 5 talents.

She walked home with the winning prize of N10 Million cash, a SUV, and a recording contract from Universal Music Group.

Speaking on her win, Esther expressed gratitude to God, her fans, her coach and the platform for recognising her talent.

“I am grateful to The Voice Nigeria and my fans out there for this amazing experience. It has been my utmost joy to come on your screens every week and share my gift on such a huge platform.

“This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognized for that gift, “she said.

She added, “I must however give thanks to God without whom I would not be here today and also appreciate my family and friends for their love, support, and prayers.

“Of course, I am thankful to my Coach, Coach Darey, for making my time here truly rewarding, and for equipping me with the skills to give this my best shot.”

Coach Darey, who guided Esther tirelessly through the entire competition, praised her saying, “Esther has consistently shown throughout the season that she is indeed phenomenal.

“Her passion, dedication and commitment to improvement were clear signs that she had her eye on the prize and I cannot be more pleased by the outcome.

“Certainly, all the talents this season devoted themselves to every one of their performances, but evidently, Esther stood out and I am so proud to have been her coach.

“It is my great pleasure to congratulate Esther on this big win! Now, it is time for us to celebrate.”

The Voice Nigeria season 3 returned Coach Waje and Coach Yemi Alade, and introduced new Coaches— Darey and Falz.

The music show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the first begins with the blind audition, the brand new knockouts, then, the battle round, and finally, the live performance.

