ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards 2021 To Hold Nov 7, Unveils Finalists

In celebration and recognition of the role of lawyers, company legal departments and legal professionals across Africa, the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards 2021 edition is set to hold November 7, 2021, at the Landmark Event Centre with lots of firms, In-house teams and legal professionals making the shortlist.
Currently, in its 11th year, the Nigerian Legal Awards has become a highly coveted recognition by many companies and Law Firms in Nigeria; and this year promises to be bigger and better. As part of the judging panel this year are stakeholders in the Fintech space including Segun Aina, President, African Fintech Network and Babatunde Obrimah, COO FintechNGR.
This year’s edition promises to be an exciting and extraordinary event as notable personalities, dignitaries, government officials and the CEOs of companies are set to be in attendance.
Notable personalities who will be honored at this years’ event include; His Excellency Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, Chief OCJ Okocha, SAN, former president of the Nigerian Bar Association and Life Member of the Honourable Body of Benchers, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR, Founder and Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode, Mrs. Beatrice Hamza Bassey, Board Chairman, Union Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, Board Chairman, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria, Paystack and other Fintechs.
The awards ceremony is sponsored by 7UP, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigerian Bottling Company Plc, Purple Group and International Breweries Plc, amongst others.
2021: The Finalists
General Counsel of the year
Abiodun Peters (Nigerian Bottling Company)
Leo Okafor (United Capital PLC)
Irene Robinson –Ayanwale (Nigerian Exchange Limited)
In-house Category
Banking and Finance Sector
Sterling Bank Plc
Energy and Power Sector
Eko Electricity Distribution Plc
Manufacturing Sector
Nigerian Bottling Company Limited
Seven-up Bottling Company
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Oil and Gas Sector
Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc
Telecommunication Sector
MTN
Main One Cable Company Limited
Capital Market & Investment
United Capital Plc
Law firm Category (mid practice)
Solola & Akpana
The Penthouse Solicitors
Bloomfield
Resolution Law firm
DOA
Law Firm Category (small practice)
Deal HQ partners
Stark Legal
Pavestones Legal
Law Firm Category (large practice)
G. Elias & Co
Aluko & Oyebode
Aelex
Advocaat
Managing Partner of the Year Category
Adeleke Alex-Adedipe (Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe)
Charles Ajiboye (The Penthouse Solicitors)
Esosa Omo-Usoh (Solola & Akpana)
Tosin Ajose (Deal HQ Partners)
Oladotun Alokolaro (Advocaat Law Practice)
Practice Based Category
Banking and Finance Team of The Year
Deal HQ Partners
Olajide Oyewole LLP
Solola & Akpana
The New Practice (TNP)
G. Elias & Co
Detail Commerical Solicitors
Alliance Law firm
Bloomfield
Aelex
Advocaat Law Practice
Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe
Aluko & Oyebode
Capital Markets Team of The Year
Greychapel Legal
The Metropolitan Law Firm
The New Practice
Wigwe and Partners
Bloomfield
Olaniwun Ajayi LP
The Metropolitan Law Firm
Alliance Law firm
G. Elias & Co
Aluko & Oyebode
Aelex
Private Equity Team of The Year
The New Practice
Detail Commerical Solicitors
Bloomfield Law
Aluko & Oyebode
G. Elias & Co
Corporate and Commercial Team of The Year
Deal HQ Partners
Olajide Oyewole LLP
Solola & Akpana
Wigwe and Partners
G. Elias & Co
Famsville Solicitors
Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe
Details Commerical Solicitors
Bloomfield
Aluko & Oyebode
Alliance Law firm
Aelex
Dispute Resolution Team of The Year
Bridgeforte Attorneys
Olajide Oyewole LLP
Solola & Akpana
The New Practice (TNP)
Stark Legal
Strachan Partners
Aelex
Alliance law firm
Bloomfield
Aluko & Oyebode
G. Elias & Co
Olaniwun Ajayi LP
Wole Olanipekun & Co
Energy & Power Team of The Year
Solola & Akpana
G. Elias & Co
Bloomfield LP
Olaniwun Ajayi LP
Aelex
Aluko & Oyebode
Advocaat Law Practice
Intellectual Property Team of The Year
Bridgeforte Attorneys
Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe
Olaniwun Ajayi LP
Aelex
Olajide Oyewole LLP
The New Practice (TNP)
Aluko & Oyebode
DLA Piper Africa
Merger and Acquisition Team of The Year
Deal HQ Partners
The New Practice (TNP)
Templars
Olaniwun Ajayi LP
G. Elias & Co
Aluko & Oyebode
Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe
Aelex
Real Estate & Construction Team of The Year
Deal HQ Partners
Solola & Akpana
Wigwe & Partners
The New Practice (TNP)
Olajide Olewole LLP
Greychapel Legal
G. Elias & Co
Famsville Solicitors
DLA Piper
Detail Commerical Solicitors
Bloomfield Law Practice
Aluko & Oyebode
Telecommunication & Technology Team of The Year
The Penthouse Solicitors
The New Practice (TNP)
Pavestones Legal
Olaniwun Ajayi LP
Olajide Oyewole LLP
Aluko & Oyebode
Aelex
G. Elias & Co
Advocaat Law Practice
Bloomfield Law Practice
Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe
Insolvency Team of The Year
Wigwe & Partner
G. Elias & Co
Aluko & Oyebode
Media and Entertainment Team of The Year
Aluko & Oyebode
Alliance Law Firm
Oil and Gas Team of The Year
G. Elias & Co
Bloomfield
Aluko & Oyebode
Aelex
Olaniwun Ajayi LP
Aviation Team of The Year
G. Elias & Co
Bloomfield Law
Aluko & Oyebode
Intellectual Property Team of The Year
The New Practice (TNP)
Olaniwun Ajayi
Olajide Oyewole LLP
DOA
DLA Piper
Bridgeforte Attorneys
Aluko & Oyebode
Aelex
Mining Team of The Year
Bloomfield LP
Aluko & Oyebode
Shipping and Maritime Team of The Year
Aluko & Oyebode
G. Elias Co
Bloomfield LP
Labour and Employment Team of The Year
Olajide Oyewole LLP
G. Elias Co
Famsville Solicitors
Bloomfield Law
Aelex
Aluko & Oyebode
Immigration Team of The Year
Famsville Solicitors
Bloomfield Law Practice
Advocaat Law practice
Regional law firm Category
Solola & Akpana
Practice Administrator
Ebele Iyayi (Alliance Law Firm)
Odunola Onadipe (Detail Commercial Solicitors)
