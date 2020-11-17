Eromosele: Police Prevents Family Members, Journalists from Accessing Court Room

November 17, 2020 7

Family members of an #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene and journalists were prevented from gaining access into the Yaba Magistrates Court where his case is expected to be heard.

Eromosele is being charged with allegations of aiding the #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

The embattled youth was arrested on November 7 by the police and whisked to Abuja, the nation’s capital, days later.

It was observed that the Police had barricaded the street leading into the court with their vehicle. According to the security operatives, they were only trying to prevent a crowd from building up around the court.

Some of the family members confronted some officers over their refusal to allow them into the courtroom. A woman said she was already inside and she just came out to meet someone, only to be prevented from going back in, whereas her belongings were inside.

The case was initially scheduled to hold on Monday on allegations of financial support to the youth protest that was later hijacked by hoodlums in some states in the country.