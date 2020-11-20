Ermosele Gains Freedom After 12 days in Police Custody

November 20, 2020 20

Peter Eromosele Adene, an #EndSARS protester, has been released after spending 12 days in police custody.

One of the lawyers who provided legal aid to the protesters, Moe Odele, shared a video showing a once-again freed Eromosele via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

Eromosele, who was arrested on November 7 by the police in Lagos, was released from police detention on the order of a Magistrate Court in the Yaba area of the state.

He was charged with allegations of aiding the #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Eromosele was arranged before Yaba Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Eromosele had been in the custody of the police since November 7, however, on Tuesday the police appealed to the magistrate to extend their hold on Eromosele by 30 days.

They explained that the request for the order was to allow them to conclude investigations into the allegations against the defendant. The court ruled in favour of Ermosole and granted him a bail of ₦1 million.