Ericsson, Qualcomm Complete Pioneering Interoperability Tests for 5G Standalone

Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies have completed pioneering interoperability tests for 5G standalone (SA) carrier aggregation across both FDD/TDD and TDD/TDD bands.

5G carrier aggregation allows operators to use multiple sub-6 GHz spectrum channels simultaneously to transfer data between base stations and a 5G mobile device.

Implementation of 5G carrier aggregation delivers enhanced network capacity along with improved 5G speeds and reliability in challenging wireless conditions, allowing consumers to experience smoother video streaming and enjoy faster downloads.

The key 5G capability is expected to be widely deployed by operators around the world in 2021.

The partners completed a 5G SA carrier aggregation test at Ericsson’s labs in Beijing, China.

Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Durga Malladi, said: “As the world’s leading wireless innovator, Qualcomm Technologies continuously develops solutions that will help the fast proliferation of 5G globally. We are proud to collaborate with Ericsson on this 5G carrier aggregation milestone –the world’s first featuring both FDD/TDD and TDD/TDD aggregation– as this technology significantly enhances the performance of 5G networks worldwide, unlocking even higher average speeds and better 5G coverage for consumers.”

Source: THISDAY