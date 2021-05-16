Erdogan Calls On Buhari To Back Palestine Against Israel

May 16, 2021 87

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has expressed confidence that Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari, would back Palestine in the ongoing dispute with Israel.

Both presidents spoke over the phone on Friday, in which Erdogan called on Nigeria, a fellow member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to support Palestine — another member of the organization.

“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. Exchanging Eid al-Fitr greetings, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments,” the Turkish Presidency tweeted on Friday.

“Drawing attention to Turkey’s efforts exerted in order for the international community to teach the necessary lesson to unlawful, unjust and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks against Palestine, President Erdogan voiced his belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with the Palestinians in this rightful cause.”

The Turkish President also reached out to the presidents or heads of states of Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Northern Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Algeria, and Russia.