EPL Transfer News: Best Signings

The concluded transfer market is one of the best we’ve had in a long time in the English Premier League (EPL). The league even welcomed new generational talent like Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

It was a transfer window that ended in style. Ajax finally let Antony complete a late switch to Manchester United. At the same time, Chelsea made crucial signings for Barcelona’s striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and sensational Defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus after the transfer window had closed.

Best Signings

The No. 9 Position

Many teams were on the market for a striker, and the coaches probably switched up their style of play. Here are some of the top Strikers to come to England.

Erling Haaland – Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool from Benfica

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal from Man City

Pierre-Emirick Aubamayeng – Chelsea from Barcelona

Diego Costa – Wolverhampton as a free agent

Emmanuel Dennis – Nottingham Forest from Watford

Alexander Isak – Newcastle from Real Sociedad

Best Defensive Signings

The EPL is reputable for the tough defenses, with new players having so much to do before adopting to the toughest league.

Erling Haaland and Gabriel Jesus have nothing to complain about. Haaland is currently the league’s top scorer, while Jesus is also having an amazing season.

Chelsea is the biggest spender in the market. Their defensive newcomers, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, and Marc Cucurella from Napoli, Leicester, and Brighton, are premium players already working with a new coach, Graham Potter.

After letting Oleksandr Zinchenko leave for Arsenal, Man City replaced him with Manuel Akanji from Dortmund. Their closest rivals Manchester United, had to sort their defensive woes with the additions of Lisandro Martinex, and Tyrell Malacia, both from the Dutch league.

With the inclusion of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, Tottenham finally had one of the best transfer markets.

Spurs are also a team to watch this season, with Heung Min Son working on the left wing.

Best Overall Signings

In the end, the biggest spenders will have the best transfer window. Here are the best overall signings;

Julian Alvarez – Man City from River Plate

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea from Man City

Christian Eriksen – Man United from Brentford

Antony Matheus – Man United from Ajax

Casemiro Henrique – Manchester United from Real Madrid

Most Surprising Transfers

Diego’s Costa return to the Premier did surprise many. Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich was a surprising one too. He outdid the transfers of Raphinha from Leeds to Barcelona, which is probably why the Merseyside team is struggling now.

Nottingham Forest, coming out of relegation, did make their presence felt. With a record 22 transfers, they are a team looking to stay in top-flight football.

Some top deals included Jesse Lingard, Renan Lodi, and Taiwo Awoniyi from Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, and Union Berlin.

Fulham has surprised many since the start of the season. Andrea Perreira was one of the first signings, now joined by former Chelsea and Arsenal star Willian in the midfield.

Conclusion

With the World Cup a few weeks away, teams are already looking for their next targets. Top performers in the tournament are likely to move to the English League. Before then, let’s enjoy what the newcomers have for their respective teams as we enjoy the football game.