EPL Matchday 22 Key Fixtures, Table And Top Scorers

February 2, 2021025
EPL Matchday 22 Key Fixtures

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Tuesday, 2 Febuary 2021

07:00 pm: Sheffield United ?-? West Brom
07:00 pm: Wolves? –? Arsenal
09:15 pm: Manchester United? –? Southampton
09:15 pm: Newcastle? –? Crystal Palace

Wednesday, 3 Febuary 2021

07:00 pm: Burnley? –? Manchester City
07:00 pm: Fulham? –? Leicester City
08:30 pm: Leeds United? –? Everton
09:15 pm: Aston Villa? –? West Ham United

09:15 pm: Liverpool? –? Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday, 4 Febuary 2021

09:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur ?-? Chelsea

EPL League Table After Matchday 21

TeamPGDPts
Man City202444
Man United211041
Liverpool211940
Leicester211239
West Ham Utd21435
Tottenham201333
Chelsea211233
Everton19533
Aston Villa191332
Arsenal21631
Southampton20229
Leeds20-129
Crystal Palace21-1126
Wolves21-923
Newcastle21-1322
Burnley20-1322
Brighton21-621
Fulham20-124
West Brom21-3312
Sheff Utd21228

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 21

NameGoalsAssists
Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool153
Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur1211
Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur126
Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United117
Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City115
Patrick Bamford–Leeds United114
Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton110
Callum Wilson–Newcastle United104
Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace92
Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa82

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

