EPL Matchday 22 Key Fixtures, Table And Top Scorers

EPL Matchday 22 Key Fixtures
Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you matches to watch this weekend:
Tuesday, 2 Febuary 2021
07:00 pm: Sheffield United ?-? West Brom
07:00 pm: Wolves? –? Arsenal
09:15 pm: Manchester United? –? Southampton
09:15 pm: Newcastle? –? Crystal Palace
Wednesday, 3 Febuary 2021
07:00 pm: Burnley? –? Manchester City
07:00 pm: Fulham? –? Leicester City
08:30 pm: Leeds United? –? Everton
09:15 pm: Aston Villa? –? West Ham United
09:15 pm: Liverpool? –? Brighton & Hove Albion
Thursday, 4 Febuary 2021
09:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur ?-? Chelsea
EPL League Table After Matchday 21
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|Man City
|20
|24
|44
|Man United
|21
|10
|41
|Liverpool
|21
|19
|40
|Leicester
|21
|12
|39
|West Ham Utd
|21
|4
|35
|Tottenham
|20
|13
|33
|Chelsea
|21
|12
|33
|Everton
|19
|5
|33
|Aston Villa
|19
|13
|32
|Arsenal
|21
|6
|31
|Southampton
|20
|2
|29
|Leeds
|20
|-1
|29
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-11
|26
|Wolves
|21
|-9
|23
|Newcastle
|21
|-13
|22
|Burnley
|20
|-13
|22
|Brighton
|21
|-6
|21
|Fulham
|20
|-12
|4
|West Brom
|21
|-33
|12
|Sheff Utd
|21
|–22
|8
EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 21
|Name
|Goals
|Assists
|Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool
|15
|3
|Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|11
|Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United
|11
|7
|Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City
|11
|5
|Patrick Bamford–Leeds United
|11
|4
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton
|11
|0
|Callum Wilson–Newcastle United
|10
|4
|Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace
|9
|2
|Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa
|8
|2
