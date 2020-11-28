EPL Livescores: Brighton Held Liverpool As Man City Crush Burnley 5-0

November 28, 2020 29

English Premier League (EPL) Defending champion, Liverpool were denied win as they played 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Injury time controversial penalty was awarded against Jurgen Klopp’s men after Andy Robertson kicked Danny Welbeck’s boot.

New signing Diogo Jota gave the Reds the lead as he scored his ninth goal for the Merseyside team.

The current League leader double their after substitute Sadio Mane scored a late header but was ruled out by VAR.

Klopp Blames Broadcasters As Captain Henderson Calls For VAR Scrap

The German tactician has once again faulted broadcaster for placing the game on a Saturday lunchtime after a Champions League game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, captain Jordan Henderson who seem not to be pleased nor convinced with the VAR call said he would like to see VAR scrapped.

Man City vs Burnley

After losing to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham last weekend, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City return to winning ways crushing visiting Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez scored his first Man City hat-trick taking his tally to eight against Burnley.

What Guardiola Said After Win Against Burnley

The Spanish tactician heap praises on his for the emphatic win but said there is room for improvement as they hope to compete for the EPL title after losing some couple of matches.

“It was important to come back with a victory in the Premier League,” said City boss Guardiola, whose side had lost 2-0 to Tottenham in their previous league game.

“We play a lot of games so to play 90 minutes and maintain a good level is not easy, but there are always things to improve on.

“It’s important for our people to score goals and it is a chance for them to keep playing.”