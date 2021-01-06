fbpx
Enyimba Crashes Out Of CAF Champions League

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS

Enyimba Crashes Out Of CAF Champions League

January 6, 2021027
Enyimba Crashes Out Of CAF Champions League

Two-time winner and Nigeria’s sole contender at the 2020/21 CAF Champions League, Enyimba Football Club has crashed out of the competition.

The team failed to overturn the three goals it conceded in Sudan two weeks ago.

Enyimba has been struggling in front of goal this term, as its players could not get past visiting El Merreikh at its home turf, on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: FG To Use Unclaimed Dividends, Dormant Account Balances

The Aba Elephants were elimiated on a 4-2 goal aggregate.

The visitors opened scoring in the seventh minute through Saifeldin Maki who scored a hattrick in the first leg. The home team got an equalizer seven minutes later through Victor Mbaoma.

In the 51st minute, Mbaoma converted a penalty kick to give Enyimba the lead.

The club will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup tournament

Related tags :

About Author

Enyimba Crashes Out Of CAF Champions League
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Google To Unveil Pixel Phones Today COVERIT/TELECOM
October 4, 2016041

Google To Unveil Pixel Phones Today

Alphabet Inc’s Google is expected to unveil new smartphones, Pixel brand, at an event on Tuesday in San Francisco. It is the company’s latest effort to sell consumers on a Google-branded device and to
Read More
NCAA Cautions Pilots, Airline Operators On Adverse Weather AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 29, 2020055

BREAKING: Domestic Aviation Service Operators Receive Permission To Resume

Domestic aviation service operators have been granted permission to resume operations as soon as practicable. More details shortly.
Read More
COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
November 29, 2017054

FCT Minister: Residents To Pay For Infrastructure

FCT Minister Malam Bello Muhammad has said that residents of the territory may have to pay for infrastructure as government could no longer continue to fund it. Muhammad said this while on a inspectio
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon