Enyimba Crashes Out Of CAF Champions League

January 6, 2021 27

Two-time winner and Nigeria’s sole contender at the 2020/21 CAF Champions League, Enyimba Football Club has crashed out of the competition.

The team failed to overturn the three goals it conceded in Sudan two weeks ago.

Enyimba has been struggling in front of goal this term, as its players could not get past visiting El Merreikh at its home turf, on Wednesday.

The Aba Elephants were elimiated on a 4-2 goal aggregate.

The visitors opened scoring in the seventh minute through Saifeldin Maki who scored a hattrick in the first leg. The home team got an equalizer seven minutes later through Victor Mbaoma.

In the 51st minute, Mbaoma converted a penalty kick to give Enyimba the lead.

The club will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup tournament