Enugu State Records Improved Performances In Q1 2021

July 13, 2021 142

The Enugu State Government has disclosed that it recorded an impressive improvement in its spending against projected figures.

This disclosure was made in a report titled, “Budget Performance of the first quarter, 2021” approved by the state Commissioner of Budget and Planning, David Ugwunta.

The report said, “The sum of N9. 1billion was the actual expenditure for personnel. This signifies 23. 9 per cent performance when compared to an approved budget of N38.1 billion.

“The sum of N1.9billion was actual overhead spent in the Q1 2021 representing 7.7 per cent performance against a budgeted overhead of N25billion.”

READ ALSO: AfCTA: Nigeria Lacks Logistics Capacity To Fill Gap

On debt servicing, the report noted that it spent 547.8 million, which represented a “9.8 per cent performance when compared to the budgetary projection of N5.6billion for the fiscal year.”

It added that there was a sustained payment of salaries and allowances to the staff of its ministries, departments, and agencies.

It added, “The period equally witnessed capital investments which are rationalised within the scope of fund availability.

“It is the hope of the government that there will be a remarkable departure from the first quarter performances in the coming quarters of 2021.”